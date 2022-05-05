Bhopal School of Social Sciences fully automates its exam system; eliminates risk of paper leak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) has made its examination system fully automated. The in-house software development team of the college has designed a system making the entire process of examination easy, transparent, and accurate. This system eliminates the risk of paper leaks.

Software development incharge, Rohit Yadav says that the procedure of examination starts with the paper-setting, exam conduction, and ends with valuation and declaration of results; by being completely automated, the whole process of examination in the school has become reliable and hassle-free for thousands of students.

PRO Manju Mehta says that as soon as a session starts, in an organised format, the subject specialists provide several questions. These questions are divided into the categories of easy, general and difficult. This helps to prepare question banks for each subject. An hour before the commencement of the examination, automated software generates a balanced question paper, which is immediately sealed in envelopes and sent to the examination hall.

Yadav says that the cover page of the answer sheets of the exam has been developed as a smart page. On the cover page, roll number and other information are entered through a bar code and OMR bubble. The page is divided into three parts- the information provided by the student is removed at the time of evaluation, thereby eliminating the identity of the examinee from the answer sheet; it is then scanned with a fast scanner. After evaluation, the third part containing the details of the evaluation is separated and scanned, then the software automatically maps the first and third parts and enters the scores in the system and immediately generates the result of the examination.

The results are declared within two days making us firmly connected to Digital India. The credit for this special achievement goes to the vision, guidance and constant motivation of Principal Fr. John PJ.

QR code in ID cards

BSSS has created Student MIS in which all students are registered. MIS (Management Information System) provides updates related to daily activities, assignments, group discussions, online tests, and live timetables, besides e-content and reading materials. The school has developed a distinctive system to monitor students and maintain discipline in the college. The ID card of every student has a QR code. This makes it easy to find out whether the student has a free period or is roaming in the college when he is supposed to attend classes, Principal Fr. John PJ said.

