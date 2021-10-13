Bhopal: School kids told about importance of handwashing

BHOPAL: A function was organised at Subhash Government Higher Secondary School on Wednesday to mark Global Handwashing Day, which falls on October 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission, said children have played an important role in spreading awareness on sanitation and handwashing with soap. He interacted with children on the theme.

FA Jami, Education Specialist UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh, said that school children have and can help spread information on correct practices of handwashing with soap. What is needed that we take this forward.

Nagesh Patidar, WASH officer, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh, said handwashing with soap can reduce diarrhoea, respiratory infections, specifically among children below 5 years of age. Practicing correct handwashing and building adequate hygiene infrastructure in schools can save one third of children in India from deaths due to diarrheal disease, respiratory infections and other transmissible diseases.

Anil Gulati, Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh spoke of Covid-appropriate protocols like handwashing with soap and urged them to take this proactive step to their peers and at home.

School prtincipal Sudhakar Parashar spoke on importance of sanitation and education and said that programmes provide practical knowledge among children.

Global Handwashing Day, is a global advocacy day, celebrated on October 15 every year, is aimed to raise awareness about importance of hygiene and bringing about sustainable and long-term uptake of Handwashing with Soap.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:24 PM IST