Bhopal School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh’s Former OSD Virendra Tiwari Reportedly Still Seen At Minister’s Office Despite Being Relieved Two Months Ago | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Virendra Tiwari, former officer on special duty (OSD) to transport and school education minister Uday Pratap Singh, reportedly continues to work with the minister despite being relieved of his duties and sent back to his parent department, the Urban Administration and Development Department, around two months ago.

Amid controversies surrounding him, Tiwari has reportedly continued to be seen at the minister's office and the Mantralaya, raising questions about his association with Singh. According to the information, Tiwari was sent back to his parent department following his promotion.

This is the second instance in the past month of an OSD attached to a minister being removed following allegations. Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda relieved his OSD, Deepam Raichura, of his responsibilities after allegations surfaced regarding his connection with liquor shop contracts in Bhopal.

Ministerial OSDs have faced controversies in the past as well. During the previous Congress government, two OSDs, Arun Nigam and Harish Kumar Khare, were also removed from their assignments after their names surfaced in the chargesheet in the alleged honey-trap case.

Nigam was attached to the office of the then mining minister Pradeep Jaiswal, while Khare was OSD to the then food and civil supplies minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar.

Tiwari appointed OSD in 2024

According to an order issued by the MP State Open School Board (MPSOS) on Mar 15, 2024, Tiwari, then a chief municipal officer from the Urban Administration and Development Department, was initially sent to MPSOS on deputation against the post of section officer.

On the same day, he was attached to the office of the school education minister as OSD until further orders.

Meanwhile, Tiwari has denied all the allegations; he told Free Press that he was not working with the minister since his service ended.