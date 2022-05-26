Bhopal: School education department's 'Ruk Jana Nahi' evokes poor response

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special scheme launched by the school education department to give another opportunity to students failed in their state board exams, ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ has evoked poor response from the students.

More than 5.49 lakh students failed in the exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination for the students of class 10 and 12. Out of these only 1.34 lakh students only have registered to appear for exams conducted under Ruk Jana Nahi scheme.

An official from the school education department requesting anonymity said that students must be hesitant because their education board changes with the scheme.

“The students who failed in the MP Board examination will get marksheet of the MP Open Board if they appear in Ruk Jana Nahi scheme,” said an official of the state education board.

He also added that the fee structure of MP Open Board is much higher compared to the one in the MP State Education Board. Most of the students come from humble background and there hefty fees too could be one of the reasons, analysed the official.

Exams for the students of class 10 under Ruk Jana Nahi scheme will begin from 4 June while for exams for students of class 12 will begin from 7 June. Exams for class 10 will be held in the morning shift from 8-11 and for class 12 in the noon shift.

The state open board conducts exams of students of class 10 and 12 who have failed in MP Board. The students can appear in the exams and get a pass marksheet. They also get a chance to appear again if they fail in these exams.