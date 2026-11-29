Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a school bus carrying 52 children and six teachers crashed into a tree on VIP Road in Bhopal, CCTV footage of the accident surfaced. The driver allegedly lost control of the bus while taking a turn near Kohefiza Circle, broke through a roadside railing and crashed into a tree. The driver, identified as Salim Khan, was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Six children and four teachers were injured in the accident, which took place on Saturday afternoon.
The bus belonged to Little Angels School and was taking students to Ravindra Bhavan for their annual function around 2.30 pm. The impact was so strong that children sitting at the rear were thrown towards the driver's seat, triggering panic inside the bus.
The school had arranged two buses to transport 104 students and 12 teachers to the function. One of the buses, operated by Friend Travels, met with the accident. Five injured students and teachers were admitted to Hamidia Hospital.
Teacher's Husband Alleged Driver Was Drunk
Syed Hasan Mustafa, a resident of Moti Mahal, said his wife, Shazia Tarannum, a teacher at the school, was among those injured. He alleged that the driver drove at high speed under the influence of alcohol. Teacher Nayla reportedly sustained serious injuries.
Kohefiza police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Thakur said a preliminary investigation raised suspicion that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. His medical report was expected to establish the facts.
Children Said Driver Was Driving At High Speed
Krishna and Sakshi, two Class 3 students travelling in the bus, were also affected. Krishna suffered broken teeth and injuries to his mouth. He told his family that the driver was driving very fast and that he was thrown towards the driver's seat after the collision. Sakshi remained frightened and cried for nearly two hours after reaching home. Both children stayed at home.
Police Seized Bus, Driver Detained
Kohefiza police seized the bus and detained the driver for questioning. The injured students Devika (Class 9) and Aamna (Class 7), along with teachers Sangeeta, Shazia and Nayla, were taken to Hamidia Hospital.
School director Sandeep Gupta said the school had been hiring buses from Friend Travels for the past 15 years as it did not own buses. He said four buses were hired on Saturday and no student suffered serious injuries.
Meanwhile, Faraz Khan, brother of the bus owner, said the driver had joined the service around a month ago. He claimed that the driver had not consumed alcohol before starting the trip.