Bhopal School Bus Accident: CCTV Footage Of School Bus Crash On VIP Road Surfaces, Driver Suspected To Be Drunk | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a school bus carrying 52 children and six teachers crashed into a tree on VIP Road in Bhopal, CCTV footage of the accident surfaced. The driver allegedly lost control of the bus while taking a turn near Kohefiza Circle, broke through a roadside railing and crashed into a tree. The driver, identified as Salim Khan, was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Six children and four teachers were injured in the accident, which took place on Saturday afternoon.

The bus belonged to Little Angels School and was taking students to Ravindra Bhavan for their annual function around 2.30 pm. The impact was so strong that children sitting at the rear were thrown towards the driver's seat, triggering panic inside the bus.

The school had arranged two buses to transport 104 students and 12 teachers to the function. One of the buses, operated by Friend Travels, met with the accident. Five injured students and teachers were admitted to Hamidia Hospital.

भोपाल में स्कूली बच्चों से भरी बस डिवाइडर पर चढ़ी, हादसे का CCTV फुटेज आया सामने, ड्राइवर पर नशे में होने का आरोप read more: https://t.co/njZrNG0eIv #BhopalNews #SchoolBusAccident #CCTVFootage #MPNews #thesootr https://t.co/y7uoQT7ytO — TheSootr (@TheSootr) November 29, 2026

Teacher's Husband Alleged Driver Was Drunk

Syed Hasan Mustafa, a resident of Moti Mahal, said his wife, Shazia Tarannum, a teacher at the school, was among those injured. He alleged that the driver drove at high speed under the influence of alcohol. Teacher Nayla reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Kohefiza police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Thakur said a preliminary investigation raised suspicion that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. His medical report was expected to establish the facts.

🚨 CCTV footage from Bhopal shows a school bus losing control at high speed and crashing into a roadside railing. 5 people, including 2 children, reportedly injured and rushed to Hamidia Hospital. School transport safety isn't optional. Speed, driver responsibility and proper monitoring can save lives. 🙏 #RoadSafety #SchoolBusSafety https://t.co/23brcqDoZb — Belur (@Belurr) November 29, 2026

Children Said Driver Was Driving At High Speed

Krishna and Sakshi, two Class 3 students travelling in the bus, were also affected. Krishna suffered broken teeth and injuries to his mouth. He told his family that the driver was driving very fast and that he was thrown towards the driver's seat after the collision. Sakshi remained frightened and cried for nearly two hours after reaching home. Both children stayed at home.

Police Seized Bus, Driver Detained

Kohefiza police seized the bus and detained the driver for questioning. The injured students Devika (Class 9) and Aamna (Class 7), along with teachers Sangeeta, Shazia and Nayla, were taken to Hamidia Hospital.

School director Sandeep Gupta said the school had been hiring buses from Friend Travels for the past 15 years as it did not own buses. He said four buses were hired on Saturday and no student suffered serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Faraz Khan, brother of the bus owner, said the driver had joined the service around a month ago. He claimed that the driver had not consumed alcohol before starting the trip.