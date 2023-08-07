Bhopal: Scary & Risky! Pothole-Ridden Muddy Roads Pose Threat To Commuters

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A brief spell of rain turns roads into rivulets in the city and commuting on the mud and pothole-ridden thoroughfare and the inner lanes is scary as well as risky. Rains have caused extensive damage to key roads and the scene in the inner lanes of the posh locality is no different.

During rains it becomes very tough to commute on these damaged roads during rains and as it becomes difficult for the motorists and pedestrians to gauge the potholes and dug-up sideways on the water-logged roads. Things worsen for commuters during evening hours. Damaged roads in residential areas and colonies near AIIMS, Barkatullah university, Katara Hills, Bagmugalia pose risk to the drivers and the others.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Frank Noble A, has instructed the authorities to speed up construction of roads with drains under Kayakalp Yojana. New colonies welfare society president Sunil Upadhayay said, “Water-logged muddy road following rains pose problems to people coming to Saklecha Hospital on Hoshangabad Road.

One cannot walk to the hospital because of poor road conditions. Similar scenes could be sighted everywhere including posh localities. The residents have no option but to commute on these roads on which the existing potholes and craters have begun to grow deeper due to rains.” Uma Kant Tiwari, resident, said, “Many times, we have raised the issue of road conditions on many platforms.

We have taken up the matter before the corporators and other municipal authorities but nothing has been done to at least repair the roads. Commuting on these roads is very risky, especially during rains. We have no other option but to face brunt of laxity of the BMC officials”