Bhopal: ‘SC voters are deciding factor’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the state-level schedule cast convention, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath disclosed that in the 150 state assembly constituencies, the SC voters decides the faith of the candidate who are contesting the elections. In the state, 230 constituencies are there. The ex-CM, party MLAs participated in the convention held at PCC.

The CM asked them to join hands with the Congress to uproot the BJP government which is creating divisions in the society. He asked members to pay visit to every house of their area and ask support for the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

The national chairman of the SC department Rajesh Lilothia said, ‘You people should realise your value, you should not be the part of the gathering. Take your decisions properly.’

He also asked the ex-CM to give passable representation in the PCC working committee and to appoint the district Congress president according to population.

The PCC president Kamal Nath has become hyper in the election year. The assembly elections are scheduled at the end of the year. In the past five days, he had taken four meetings with different people of different communities. On Wednesday, he will take the meeting of retired government officials at PCC.

Media in-charge to ex-CM Nath, JP Dhanopia told Free Press that on Sunday Nath took the meeting of Manji community. On Monday he took the meeting of panchayat representatives and on Tuesday he took the meeting of SC department, on Wednesday he will take the meeting of retired officials.

Earlier on January 5 he had gone to Sidhi to attend the programme of MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and joined OBC meeting.

