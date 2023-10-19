Bhopal: SBI Gives 50 Bicycles To MANIT For Green Campus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Bank of India, the main branch has taken a significant step to raise awareness about environmental conservation and health. In this endeavour, 50 bicycles have been handed over to Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), to transform the campus into a ‘green campus.’

Through this initiative, students at the Institute can contribute to social awareness about health and natural beauty. Moreover, the initiative significantly promotes the importance of environmental conservation, offering society a chance to live in a healthier and cleaner environment.

This initiative is praised for showcasing the SBI’s approach to fulfilling its social responsibility and making a substantial contribution to the education sector in the Bhopal region. Binod Kumar Mishra Deputy General Manager of the SBI, Karunesh Kumar Shukla director of the institute, and Deepak Kumar Jha deputy general manager and district development officer were among those who marked their presence at the event.

