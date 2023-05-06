Bhopal: Sattan meets CM, rids of anger

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator Satyanarayan Sattan met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Saturday amid the party leaders making statement against one another.

Sattan has opened a front against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and is targeting the BJP organisation.

Chouhan assured him that he would get back his position in the party and advised against making any statement before media.

The Chief Minister also asked him to stop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from making any statement in public.

Former legislator Sudarshan Gupta took Shekhawat to Chouhan.

Sattan told the Chief Minister that the old hands of the party are being neglected, and that those who were legislators for four terms should be changed.