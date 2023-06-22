Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Employees Association Wants Govt To Make Probe Report Public

Satpura Bhavan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The employees association has demanded the government to make the Satpura Bhawan fire probe report public. In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the association also held the chief engineer of the public works department electrical engineering responsible for the incident and demanded his suspension. The association has warned of protest if their demands were not met. Resentment prevailed among the employees of Satpura Bhawan and Vindhyachal Bhawan due to non-opening of office even after 10 days of fire incident. They also expressed displeasure over the non-restoration of electricity and water supply, and the non-starting of other operational arrangements in Satpura Bhawan.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees' Forum state president Ashok Pandey has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Satpura fire incident and a decision to provide high-level security to the employees and to reconstruct the Satpura Bhawan building.