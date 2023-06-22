 Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Employees Association Wants Govt To Make Probe Report Public
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Employees Association Wants Govt To Make Probe Report Public

Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Employees Association Wants Govt To Make Probe Report Public

Warns of protest if demand not met

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Satpura Bhavan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The employees association has demanded the government to make the Satpura Bhawan fire probe report public. In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the association also held the chief engineer of the public works department electrical engineering responsible for the incident and demanded his suspension. The association has warned of protest if their demands were not met. Resentment prevailed among the employees of Satpura Bhawan and Vindhyachal Bhawan due to non-opening of office even after 10 days of fire incident. They also expressed displeasure over the non-restoration of electricity and water supply, and the non-starting of other operational arrangements in Satpura Bhawan.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees' Forum state president Ashok Pandey has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Satpura fire incident and a decision to provide high-level security to the employees and to reconstruct the Satpura Bhawan building.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Election Exercise: Shivraj, Nath Telling Party Leaders Importance Of Forming...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Employees Association Wants Govt To Make Probe Report Public

Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Employees Association Wants Govt To Make Probe Report Public

Madhya Pradesh Election Exercise: Shivraj, Nath Telling Party Leaders Importance Of Forming...

Madhya Pradesh Election Exercise: Shivraj, Nath Telling Party Leaders Importance Of Forming...

Bhopal: Clogged Sewers, Residents’ Plea Goes Down The Drain

Bhopal: Clogged Sewers, Residents’ Plea Goes Down The Drain

Bhopal: ABVP Members Assaulted; Bilkhiriya Police Station TI, Two Others Sent To Lines

Bhopal: ABVP Members Assaulted; Bilkhiriya Police Station TI, Two Others Sent To Lines

Bhopal: DSPs Await Promotion Letter, Delay Causes Resentment

Bhopal: DSPs Await Promotion Letter, Delay Causes Resentment