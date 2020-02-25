Bhopal: Sarpanch, panchyat officials among 8 booked for usurping Rs 49.85 L under social justice and marriage scheme

BHOPAL: FIR has been lodged against eight people including sarpanch, panchyat coordinators of Kadaiya Chawar village under Berasia Panchyat for withdrawing Rs 49.85 lakh under head of social justice and marriage scheme by declaring 22 beneficiaries dead and showing documents of marriage of nine girls.

Case under section 467,468, 420,471 and 120(b) of IPC, has been registered against all the eight accused.

On the basis of investigation made by CEO Berasia Upendra Singh Senger, it was found that Rs 49.85 lakh was withdrawn by fake documents.

Guilty: Those who have been found guilty include panchayat coordinator Umashankar Tripathi, panchayat coordinator and nodal officer Hukumchand Batham, Sarpanch (Kadaiya chawar village) Balram Gurjar, Sachiv gram panchayat Om Prakash Sharma, Pramod Vishwakarma, Bhagwan Singh, Mahesh Kumar and Deep Singh. The accused had withdrawn Rs 49.85 lakh by showing 22 dead and one disabled. Similarly, they showed marriage of nine girls.