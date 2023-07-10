Bhopal: ‘Sanskriti Van’ Taking Shape; Landscaping Over, Pits Dug

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Landscaping work for the ‘Sanskriti Van’ coming up on the Link Road Number 3 here is complete. And pits have been dug up for planting around 1500-2000 plants including medicinal in the Nakshatra, Rashi, Panchvati and Nau Graha (nine planets) zones. The plants are being sourced from south India and their plantation would be completed within the next 20 days. The area is adorned with ornamental plants. An 18x11ft bamboo hut has been made on the premises from where the visitors will be able to view the beauty of the ‘Sanskriti Van’. Renovation work of bamboo plants after treatment has been completed.

The forest department is redeveloping Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Smriti Van, as ‘Sanskriti Van,’ spread over an area of 18 hectares (45 acres). Similar Sanskriti Vans will come up in Ujjain, Satna and Khajuraho in the state. The Sanskriti Van’, being built along the lines of Puneet Vans in Gujarat, will have three ponds - named Bada Talab, Chhota Talab and Kamal Kund - three lawns, Panchvati, Arogya Van, Butterfly Park and Rashi and Nakshatra parks, besides an open gym. It will also have a statue of Raja Bhoj and artifacts depicting the tribal culture of the state.

The Arogya Van will have medicinal plants and trees while the Butterfly Park will be populated with flowering plants which draw butterflies. The ponds will be used for rainwater harvesting and the statue of Raja Bhoj will sit in one of them. The Kamal Talab will have different varieties of lotuses. The three lawns for children to play will have tribal art engraved on the pots.

There will be a separate play zone for smaller kids. A rain garden, a bird-watching deck and a souvenir shop will also form part of the Park.

Mega project to take a decade to complete Divisional Forest Officer, Environmental Forestry, Bhopal, Rajveer Singh told Free Press that the work on the mega project began in May this year and will take around a decade to complete. “The project will be implemented in phases.

Currently, work has begun on the first phase,” Singh said. “We are aiming at building a facility which has something for all age groups. The plantation work has begun,” Singh added.