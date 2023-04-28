Bhopal: Sanchi parlour operator held for selling marijuana

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police have arrested Sanchi milk parlour operator for selling marijuana to people coming to his outlet , officials said on Thursday.

Efforts are on to get the accused’s license cancelled, they added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch learnt through a tip-off about a man allegedly possessing huge quantities of marijuana at Barrai square of the city and was in a bid to sell it. Immediately, a team was constituted which left for the spot and nabbed the suspect.

When the team frisked him, they recovered huge quantities of marijuana from his possession. The accused identified himself as Dharmendra Vishwakarma, who told the police that he had obtained the license for running a Sanchi parlour and used to sell marijuana along with other dairy products at his parlour. He added that most of the customers who used to purchase marijuana from him were labourers. Additional DCP Chouhan said that efforts are on to cancel Vishwakarma’s license.

