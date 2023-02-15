Bhopal: Sanatan Board to be set up on pattern of Waqf, says MP Pragya Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, has demanded formation of Sanatan Board after Dhirendra Shashtri raised the same issue a few days ago.

Pragya told journalists that Sanatan Board should be set up on the pattern of Waqf Board.

The board should look after the temples, children’s education, provide medicines to the poor and deal with construction of temples.

According to Pragya, the Waqf Board lays its claim on any land not belonging to them. The reality about those lands should come to light.

Hindu deities are being desecrated and stirs are held against the Hindus, she said, adding that the government should take action.

According to the MP, the Hindus work according to rules and never oppose any religion.

The Hindus were being harassed in India, but the situation has changed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, she said, adding that now, everyone is getting justice.

The management of Hindu temples goes into the hands of the government through trusts, so temples should be freed, she said.

Once the Sanatan Board is set up, the Hindu temples will be renovated and more temples will come up, she said.

Shashtri, too, has been demanding formation of the Sanatan Board, but the government has yet to give any reply to his demand. The Congress is, however, keeping mum on the issue.

