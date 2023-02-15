Bhopal: Hanumanganj police arrest 3 for robbing man of cash, cell phone

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police have arrested three men for robbing a man of cash and mobile phone by offering him a ride in their autorickshaw on Sunday, the police said.

Station House officer (SHO) of Hanumanganj police station, Malkhan Singh, said complainant had approached the police on Sunday late night. He stated he took an autorickshaw to go from Nadra Bus stand to Karond market. The autorickshaw driver and his two accomplices assaulted him and took away his mobile phone and cash.

The police registered a complaint and began investigation. They sifted through the CCTV footages, on the basis of which, the accused were nabbed. The driver is a minor who confessed to robbing Singh with his brother Shahrukh and friend Nadeem. He told the police that he had sold the cell phone to one of his acquaintances Praddum Savner (24). The police arrested driver, Nadeem and Savner while Shahrukh is on the run.

The stolen mobile phone and cash money have been seized from accused.

