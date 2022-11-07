Bhopal: Same person is principal, vice-principal in 15 institutions

Photo: Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fraud is going on in nursing colleges as same person is principal, vice-principal and associate professor in 15 nursing colleges in the state. Under the Medical Science University, there are private nursing colleges with fake faculties. There are many faculties, who are working in multiple colleges during the same session.

These are some of the facts that have been highlighted in a report submitted by Law Students’ Association, Madhya Pradesh before Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The HC had ordered MP Nurses Registration Council, Bhopal, to provide them the data. Based on the data, Association placed the report before High Court.

As per report, Vishnu Kumar Swarnakar is principal, vice- principal and associate professor in 15 nursing colleges. Recognition of 9 colleges has been suspended for 2021-22. He is still posted in the remaining 6 colleges.

According to report, Vishnu Swarnkar was principal at Bharat Institute of Nursing Mandla in 2021-22, Assistant Professor at Jagadguru Dattatreya College of Nursing in Indore, principal at Bansal Academy of Nursing Science and Learning, Jabalpur, and at Sapphire in Indore. He is registered as principal in Institute of Nursing and Science.

Another example is of Leena. At some places, her name is written as Leena, somewhere she is Kumari Leena. At other places, her name is mentioned with different surnames. Her date of birth also differs. And so is her designation.

Some colleges of Chhatarpur, Balaghat, Barwani, Betul, Narmadapuram, Dhar, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khargone, Panna, Vidisha, Tikamgarh, Shahdol, Seoni, Sehore districts are also involved in fraud. Students from Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and Haryana had taken admission in some of these colleges.

A petition was filed at the Gwalior Bench of High Court regarding the fraud in nursing colleges. Expressing displeasure, High Court had ordered to take action. After it, the recognition of about 70 nursing colleges was suspended.

Law Students’ Association president and advocate Vishal Baghel said, “We requested the court to take action against such institutions, which are running on basis of fake faculties.”