Bhopal: Samardeep Singh Gill wins silver medal at All India Inter-University Athletics Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shot-putter Samardeep Singh Gill won silver medal on Monday at the ongoing All India Inter-University Athletics Championship held in Chennai. The championship, which began on March 13 will end on March16.

Samardeep Singh Gill, 22, won silver medal by throwing the heavy spherical ball weighing 7.26kg to a distance of 18.59 metres on the first day of championship. Thus, he also qualified for upcoming World University Games in 2023.

Gill represented Barkatullah University. Samardeep Singh Gill is an Under-23 national meet record holder. He created a record with a throw of 17.79 metres and won gold medal in Under-23 national tournament held in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, he had won a silver medal in Khelo India with a throw of 17.05 metres.

He is taking training from Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy.