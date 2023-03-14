 Bhopal: Samardeep Singh Gill wins silver medal at All India Inter-University Athletics Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Samardeep Singh Gill wins silver medal at All India Inter-University Athletics Championship

Bhopal: Samardeep Singh Gill wins silver medal at All India Inter-University Athletics Championship

Gill, 22, won silver medal by throwing the heavy spherical ball weighing 7.26 kg to a distance of 18.59 metres on the first day of championship.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Samardeep Singh Gill |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shot-putter Samardeep Singh Gill won silver medal on Monday at the ongoing All India Inter-University Athletics Championship held in Chennai. The championship, which began on March 13 will end on March16.

Samardeep Singh Gill, 22, won silver medal by throwing the heavy spherical ball weighing 7.26kg to a distance of 18.59 metres on the first day of championship. Thus, he also qualified for upcoming World University Games in 2023.

Gill represented Barkatullah University. Samardeep Singh Gill is an Under-23 national meet record holder. He created a record with a throw of 17.79 metres and won gold medal in Under-23 national tournament held in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, he had won a silver medal in Khelo India with a throw of 17.05 metres.

 He is taking training from Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy.

Read Also
'Johnny Depp shot': Bar puts up sign to help male customers in trouble
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kejriwal promises free electricity if elected in MP, says PM Modi 'afraid' of AAP

Bhopal: Kejriwal promises free electricity if elected in MP, says PM Modi 'afraid' of AAP

MP: Gharwali or Baharwali? Gwalior court orders man to spend 3 days a week with each wife, gives him...

MP: Gharwali or Baharwali? Gwalior court orders man to spend 3 days a week with each wife, gives him...

1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC to deliver verdict today on Centre's curative plea for additional...

1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC to deliver verdict today on Centre's curative plea for additional...

Bhopal: Awareness, tenacity motivated these consumers to fight for their rights

Bhopal: Awareness, tenacity motivated these consumers to fight for their rights

Bhopal: Samardeep Singh Gill wins silver medal at All India Inter-University Athletics Championship

Bhopal: Samardeep Singh Gill wins silver medal at All India Inter-University Athletics Championship