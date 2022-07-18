'Johnny Depp shot': Bar puts up sign to help male customers in trouble

File photo

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court drama was the biggest talk on social media for many weeks. Despite the final verdict coming out, the discussions related to the same just refused to end.

Now, a business is using it as a solution to help men who feel unsafe and are in need of help. A bar has put up a sign that states that a male customer can let staff know if they are in trouble by ordering a drink named 'Johnny Depp shot'.

You read it absolutely correct. There is a drink named after the Hollywood star to help the stressed man.

"Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot," reads the sign. There are three types of shots- Near, On The Rocks, and With Lime- that a customer can order.

It is also said that when a customer orders a neat drink named Johnny Depp shot, he will get escorted out of the bar with the help of the employee.