Bhopal: Samadhan Yojana extended till January 31

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has extended the date of Samadhan Yojana till January 31, said the officials on Tuesday. The scheme will cover entire state.

As per the decision of the state government, due to corona pandemic, the central discom company had deferred the recovery of basic electricity dues and surcharge till August 31, 2020, for power connections up to one kilowatt.

It was said during that time that the company would make a separate provision for the payment of withheld amount. According to order of state government, Samadhan Yojana has been implemented with the aim of providing relief to consumers for paying deferred amount.

The last date to apply under the scheme was December 15, 2021. The scheme will be implemented in all the three discoms of the state.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:02 AM IST