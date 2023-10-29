Bhopal: Salon Operator Booked For Raping Woman On Marriage Pretext

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A local salon owner allegedly raped a woman for over a year on pretext of marriage, police said. A case has been registered against the accused. Shajehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan told Free Press that Zubair Salmani ran a salon in Shajehanabad area.

About a year and a half back, he met a woman at a wedding ceremony. They formed friendship and began talking to each other frequently over the phone. Sometime later, Salmani proposed girl for marriage, which she accepted. He then took the woman to a local hotel and raped her.

When the woman protested, Salmani promised to marry her. He then kept raping her for over a year on the same pretext. When the woman mounted pressure on him for marriage recently, he reneged following which woman approached the police and lodged a case against the accused.

