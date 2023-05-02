 Bhopal: Sajjan announces candidate from Hatpipliya seat, kicks up storm in party
It upsets Congress’s efforts to bring Deepak Joshi to party

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Sajjan Singh Verma | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Overactive former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has raised a storm in the Congress again. In a video clip Verma is seen declaring Rajveer Singh Baghel as party candidate for Hatpipliya assembly constituency.

Verma’s statement came at a time when the Congress is trying to bring former BJP minister Deepak Joshi to the party fold. Joshi has also set his eyes on Hatpipliya seat.

The announcement of Verma has upset the party leaders’ attempts. Verma’s statement also angered the other Congress leaders who wish to contest election from that seat.

Madhya Congress Committee president Kamal Nath said that nobody should talk about the selection of candidates in constituencies.

Reacting to Verma’s announcement, a Congress leader said, “Since only Nath will distribute tickets, other leaders have no role in it.”

