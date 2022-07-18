Bhopal: Saffron camp ecstatic, BJP registers landslide victory in civic body polls

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the BJP has registered landslide victory in the civic body polls after 2003 in the state. The CM thanked public for supporting BJP in civic body elections.

He was addressing party workers during celeberation in state BJP headquarters on Sunday. Home minister Narottam Mishra, BJP mayoral candidate Malti Rai were also present.

BJP won the civic body polls in rural as well as urban areas. As a result, BJP is in power at the Centre, state and also at local bodies in Madhya Pradesh. It is good for development, the CM added.

Chouhan said, ìIn nagar nigam (Municipal Corporation) elections, we have won 7 out of 11 seats for which vote counting was taken up on Sunday. Rest of the nagar nigam results have been shared by the Congress and the AAP.î

He said even as Congress won three mayoral seats, BJP corporators over there are in majority, whereas wherever BJP won mayoral seats its corporators were in the majority.

As far as municipalitiesí results are concerned, we have won 27 out of 36 in the state. The Congress has won only 5 municipalities. We will try to form the local government in rest of the places with support of independent candidates.

The CM said, 'It is a great success for the BJP. Credit goes to all party workers who worked round-the-clock to ensure victory of party candidates.'

Party workers distributed sweets during celebrations at state party headquarters. They congratulated each other for the victory.