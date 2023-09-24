Bhopal: Safety Trial Of Metro Train On The Cards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the arrival of three metro coaches, work is underway to charge the third rail line (which supplies electricity to moving Metro train) and all three Metro coaches with engine. The officials of Madhya Pradesh Metro Train Corporation Limited are planning to conduct safety trial run of Metro either on Tuesday or on following days.

“Most work related to assembling of Metro train has been completed. Different testing works are underway. Along with this, the works at Metro stations such as flooring and making stations more presentable are on,” said director, systems, Shobit Tandon.

The safety trial run will be held between Subhash Nagar depot and Rani Kamlapati Railway station. The officials of MP Metro Train Corporation said testing works were carried out at Subhash Nagar Metro depot.

On September 18, three Metro coaches reached Bhopal from their Sanvli plant situated in Vadodara of Gujarat. In all, 27 sets of Metro coaches are likely to arrive Bhopal in future. The Metro train trial run will be held by month end.

