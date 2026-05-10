Bhopal: Safe, Central, Easy Joint For Interstate Crime Syndicates | FP Photo/AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several major criminal rackets busted in Bhopal in last few years have exposed how criminals from different states allegedly used the city as a safe shelter to run illegal syndicates ranging from fake currency and narcotics manufacturing to examination paper leaks and illegal immigration networks.

What has become a matter of concern is that, barring the recent fake currency case involving a West Bengal-based MBBS doctor, most of these rackets were unearthed by central agencies or police teams from other states, while local police intelligence reportedly had little prior information about the activities.

Investigators believe Bhopal's geographical location in central India has made it strategically convenient for such syndicates to operate and maintain movement across multiple states.

Over the last few years, agencies have busted several high-profile rackets linked to suspects operating from Bhopal. On Thursday, Koh-e-Fiza police arrested West Bengal-based MBBS doctor Saiful Islam with counterfeit currency notes. During the investigation, police also found that he allegedly provided mule bank accounts to cyber fraudsters.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said efforts were being made to strengthen the intelligence network in the city. He said police were increasing focus on beat policing and community policing to improve information gathering at the ground level.

According to the commissioner, police are now receiving more inputs from local residents, which will help identify suspicious activities and criminals at an early stage. He added that immediate action would be taken against all kinds of criminal activities and networks operating in the city.

Earlier rackets

August 2025: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted an illegal drugs factory in Jagdishpur and seized narcotics worth around Rs 92 crore.

December 2025: Bangladeshi nationals, Mohd Rehan Ansari and his brother Maqbool, allegedly stayed in rented accommodation in the Kolar area and managed to obtain passports using forged documents before fleeing.

October 2024: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Gujarat ATS jointly raided a drug manufacturing unit in Bagroda and seized MD drugs and raw material worth over Rs 1,800 crore. Nashik-based suspect Sanyal Prakash Bane was identified as the alleged mastermind of the racket.

2024: Bhopal had also surfaced in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) RO/ARO 2024 paper leak case. Mastermind Nalin Nayan Mishra allegedly operated the syndicate from Bhopal, while the examination paper was reportedly leaked through a printing press in the city.

May 2023: Madhya Pradesh ATS, along with Telangana Police, arrested 10 operatives linked to banned extremist organisation Hizb-ut-Tehrir from Bhopal. The arrested suspects included a computer engineer.