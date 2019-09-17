Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur demands daily train to Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

BHOPAL: Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has demanded daily trains from Habibganj to Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Bhopal- Patna.

She was speaking at a meeting on Monday in which MPs of Bhopal division of Railway and Railway General manager was present. MPs from Bhopal, Sagar, Vidisha, Guna, Dewas, Hoshangabad, Betul and Khandwa attended the meeting and put forward their respective demands. General Manager Akash Vijayvargiya welcomed all the MPs in the meeting.

Pragya also raised the issue of opening basic health centre at Railway stations—Habibganj, Bhopal, Nishatpura and Saint Hirdaram Railway station (Bairagarh).

Similarly, Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha demanded that Habibganj Railway station should be renamed in the name of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee. Stalls should be opened at Railway station to display central government schemes. Toilets should be at 95 Railway stations, Jha added.

Sagar MP Raj Bahadur Singh demanded daily operation for Kshipra train and Bina halt for new Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi.

Udai Pratap Singh of Hoshangabad demanded appointment of cardiologist at Railway hospital in Itarsi. Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava demanded halt of Shatabdi at Vidisha, stoppage for Southern Express at Budani and Rajrani Express’s halt at Habibganj Railway station.

Durgadas Uike of Betul sought halts of Punjab Mail, Kamayani, Sachkhand and Goa Express at Timarni. He also raised the issue of repairing of Obedullaganj under bridge which gets flooded in rains. Similarly, halt of Karnataka Express at Harda Railway station was also sought.