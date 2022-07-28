Bhopal: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, Indian Idol-fame Vaishali Raikwar’s medley mesmerises

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sa Re Ga Ma, Little Champ and Indian Idol fame Vaishali Raikwar’s medley mesmerised the audience at Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) in the city on Wednesday.

It was part of concert ‘Break the Monotony - Jee Le Zara,’ organised by artists of Rhythm International Online Radio of BSSS.

Vaishali, an alumnus of the college, presented many songs including ‘Piya re-piya re…,’ won huge around of applauses from the audience who were present in good numbers. She was chief guest in the event.

Besides that, the rhythm artistes of the college made a splash by singing Bollywood songs like ‘Kehta Hai Dil Ji Le Zara…,’ ‘One Two Three for getting on the Dance Floor…,’ ‘Chatur Naar…,’ ‘Enwayi Enwayi lut gaya…,’ ‘Wakka Wakka…’. A spectacular presentation of semi-classical dance was also performed on the occasion.

Principal of the college Fr. John PJ appreciated the young artists and said “ Rhythm has instilled confidence in our youth. Their status has not only increased due to their art being given a platform, as well as their daily programmes, have made them recognized globally.”

He congratulated the rhythm artist Kashish on becoming the winner of the Miss MP contest. Kashish says that joining the Rhythm Radio of the college boosted my confidence, changed my personality and got the courage to come on stage. At the end of the event, all the students danced to the tune of the DJ.