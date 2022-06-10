Bhopal: Russian language workshop for children ends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fifteen-day primary Russian language workshop organised by Rangmohini, Bhopal, conducted by Russian language teacher and ‘Rang Guru’ Jyoti Savarikar, concluded successfully on Thursday, as per information. The workshop was organised through online mode.

Jyoti Savarikar said that children of eight to fifteen years age group participated in the workshop and they learned to make and answer greetings and common questions in Russian language.

She further said that she is hopeful that such camps would generate interest among children to learn, understand and speak not only Russian but also English and other foreign languages, which would definitely benefit them in future.

Workshop coordinator Vivek Savarikar said that certificates for participation in Russian language training workshops are being sent to all the participants.