e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Russian language workshop for children ends

Jyoti Savarikar said that children of eight to fifteen years age group participated in the workshop and they learned to make and answer greetings and common questions in Russian language.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 12:12 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fifteen-day primary Russian language workshop organised by Rangmohini, Bhopal, conducted by Russian language teacher and ‘Rang Guru’ Jyoti Savarikar, concluded successfully on Thursday, as per information. The workshop was organised through online mode.

Jyoti Savarikar said that children of eight to fifteen years age group participated in the workshop and they learned to make and answer greetings and common questions in Russian language.

She further said that she is hopeful that such camps would generate interest among children to learn, understand and speak not only Russian but also English and other foreign languages, which would definitely benefit them in future.

Workshop coordinator Vivek Savarikar said that certificates for participation in Russian language training workshops are being sent to all the participants.

Read Also
Bhopal: Southwest monsoon likely to arrive in state by Jun 15-20
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal: Russian language workshop for children ends

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels as resort politics comes into play; check list here

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels as resort politics comes into play; check list here

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...