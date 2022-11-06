e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Run for Wildlife and Forest Conservation held

Bhopal: Run for Wildlife and Forest Conservation held

In women category, Diksha came first, Rajkumari came second position and Sapna came third

Sunday, November 06, 2022
article-image
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As part of ongoing Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations, Forest Division, Bhopal, organised Run for Wildlife and Forest Conservation to spread awareness among masses.

As many as 570 people from all walks of life participated in the event. Women and children also took part with great zeal. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, State Forest Development Corporation Abhay Patil was present when the run started from gate number 2 of Van Vihar at 7 am on Sunday. The 6.50-km run passed through Bhadbhada square, Depot Square, Smart City Trisection, Tribal Museum, Shyamlla Hills, Boat Club road. It ended at gate number 3 of Van Vihar.

The citation letter was given to every participant of the race. On the occasion, Chief Conservator of Forest Atul Shrivastava, Director Van Vihar National Park Padma Priya Balkrishnan, Forest Circle Officer Alok Pathak and Sub Divisional Forest officer RS Bhadoria were present. Upendra Pal won the race. In men’s category, Ajit Pal was second winner while Sandeep Pal came third.

In women category, Diksha came first, Rajkumari came second position and Sapna came third. The award will be given to winners at a state-level award distribution programme to be held at Ravindra Bhawan on Monday evening.

