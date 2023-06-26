Bhopal: RTO, ARTO Removed In Corruption Case, Inquiry On

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state transport commissioner on Sunday removed regional transport commissioner (RTO) and assistant regional transport commissioner (ARTO) of Bhopal in a corruption case. An inquiry has been instituted into the matter.

Recently, information surfaced in media in which certain papers containing names of commission agents and their payment record surfaced. In the letter, commissioner SK Jha stated that RTO Sanjay Tiwari had failed to secure official papers and failed to control his subordinates’ working.

RTO Sanjay Tiwari has been attached to transport commissioner camp in Bhopal. The ARTO Anpa Khan has been attached to road transport office in Gwalior till further orders. The charge of Bhopal RTO has been given to ARTO Ranjana Kushwaha. The commissioner has instituted an enquiry into the matter. Deputy commissioner Dilip Singh Tomar will be head of the investigation team.

Deputy transport commissioner Arun Singh will be part of investigation. The team will be going to finish the investigation in 10 days and will be going found the real culprit of the case. The team will also going to present the suggestions or the recommendations to improve the working of the regional transport office and district transport officers in the enquiry report.