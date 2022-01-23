Bhopal: RTI activist seeks probe into mining director's death, approaches police

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): An RTI activist has approached TT Nagar police seeking investigation into the death of mining director Vineet Kumar Austin which took place last Friday, said an official on Sunday.

Assistant commissioner of police Umesh Tiwari told Free Press that the RTI activist Bhuveshnar Mishra has filed a complaint with the police alleging some foul play in the death of Austin. The activist has demanded an inquiry into the death of the mining director who died during treatment at a private hospital on January 21.

Austin had gone to a hotel in TT Nagar to meet a woman, who had come from Shadola. Around half-an-hour later, the mining director called his office colleague JP Shrivastava, stating that he had pain in his chest. Shrivastava took him to hospital, but he died during the course of treatment.

Mishra had asked the police to probe what happened in the hotel room following which the director suffered a heart attack. Why did the woman, who met him at the hotel, disappear and why was her phone switched off, asked the activist seeking probe into it. He further stated that since it is being said that the woman was Austinís cousin then why did she not attend his funeral?

The ACP said that police have taken the complaint and would forward the same to Habibganj police for the investigation as the case has been registered there.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:29 PM IST