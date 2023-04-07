Bhopal: RSS-trained workers to control assembly constituencies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to send Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-trained people to the assembly constituencies six months before the election.

Those RSS full-timers will go to each assembly constituency and start working there.

A list of such workers has been prepared. They will soon be sent to various constituencies where they will coordinate with the BJP workers. They will also create an atmosphere in favour of the BJP.

The BJP generally sends the full-timers to constituencies just a few days before an election, but the party has begun to prepare the grounds a little early this time.

The RSS workers will also contact voters belonging to various castes and communities besides they will woo the disgruntled elements in the BJP.

National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal will be in touch with the full-timers.

RSS-trained people work at the grass-roots. They connect such people with the voters as may be attracted to the BJP.

They, however, work separately from local BJP leaders, so that people may vote the BJP on the grounds of ideology.

During BJP national president’s trip to Bhopal, it was decided at the core committee meeting that full-timers would be sent to the constituencies as early as possible this time.

According to some leaders in the BJP organisation, since there is internal squabbling in the party, the full-timers are being sent to the constituencies.