Bhopal: Rs 52 lakh awarded to kin of service manager

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded Rs 52 lakh to the family members of Kalim Khan, a service manager at SM Garage, a dealer of Mahindra Company, who had died in a road accident. The ADJ Pradeep Kumar Barkade ordered truck owner, driver and insurer United India Insurance Company Limited to pay the amount to immediate relative of the deceased.

Advocates RK Hingorani and Sunny Hingorani, who appeared on behalf of the relatives of the deceased, said, “Kalim Khan, a resident of Talaiya Budhwara, Bhopal, was posted as service manager at SM Garage. On June 5, 2022, he was going from Bhopal to Sironj in a car to attend a wedding with his family.

At Rahilpura Tiraha, a truck coming from behind hit his car at about 4.30 pm. Kalim Khan was seriously injured. Kalim died during treatment at a hospital.