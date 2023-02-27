e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rs 52 lakh awarded to kin of service manager

Bhopal: Rs 52 lakh awarded to kin of service manager

At Rahilpura Tiraha, a truck coming from behind hit his car at about 4.30 pm. Kalim Khan was seriously injured. Kalim died during treatment at a hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded Rs 52 lakh to the family members of Kalim Khan, a service manager at SM Garage, a dealer of Mahindra Company, who had died in a road accident. The ADJ Pradeep Kumar Barkade ordered truck owner, driver and insurer United India Insurance Company Limited to pay the amount to immediate relative of the deceased.

Advocates RK Hingorani and Sunny Hingorani, who appeared on behalf of the relatives of the deceased, said, “Kalim Khan, a resident of Talaiya Budhwara, Bhopal, was posted as service manager at SM Garage. On June 5, 2022, he was going from Bhopal to Sironj in a car to attend a wedding with his family.

At Rahilpura Tiraha, a truck coming from behind hit his car at about 4.30 pm. Kalim Khan was seriously injured. Kalim died during treatment at a hospital.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tablets with Smart Cop app to be distributed to police for speedy investigation in Madhya...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Rs 52 lakh awarded to kin of service manager

Bhopal: Rs 52 lakh awarded to kin of service manager

Bhopal: Depressed MBA student kills self in Ayodhya Nagar

Bhopal: Depressed MBA student kills self in Ayodhya Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: Library, gym must in every police housing project, says Home minister Narottam...

Madhya Pradesh: Library, gym must in every police housing project, says Home minister Narottam...

Bhopal: Man booked for duping neighbour of Rs 2.2 lakh

Bhopal: Man booked for duping neighbour of Rs 2.2 lakh

Madhya Pradesh: Hostel owner rapes minor girl in Naugaon, booked

Madhya Pradesh: Hostel owner rapes minor girl in Naugaon, booked