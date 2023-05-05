Bhopal: Rs 5 lakh stolen from hospital in Kolar

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 5 lakh kept in the office of the hospital almirah was stolen by an unidentified person, said Kolar police here on Thursday. According to police, the complainant Vandana Yadav of B-Care hospital has filed the complaint to the police. It is stated that on May 1, the amount was kept in the almirah and since then the key of the almirah was missing.

The hospital workers searched the key but to no avail. Finally, on Thursday, they broke open the almirah and found the cash missing. The matter was reported to the police. The hospital authorities informed that the CCTV cameras were out of order and they couldn’t see video recording of the crime taking place in the hospital. The police suspect that one of the hospital staff is behind the missing cash.