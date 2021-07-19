Bhopal: Rs 230 lakh Gandhi Medical College budget stresses upgrading security apparatus

BHOPAL: The executive body of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) passed a budget of Rs 230 lakh on Monday for year 2021-22 which focuses on enhancement of security and safety at hostels and GMC. The budget also laid stress on the increasing the emergency fund and purchase of Covid-19 related accessories.

GMC Dean Dr Jitendra Shukla said that the key focus is on the enhancement of security and safety in students’ hostels and for the same more CCTVs cameras will be installed on the premises.

We also passed the expenses of the last three months which could not be done earlier due to the pandemic, said Shulka.

The issue of hostel security has been a main issue in GMC as many unwanted elements had gained access to the girls' hotels in the past. In 2019, an MBBS student was harassed in the hostel by some outsiders and the issue had led to protest on the premises. The GMC administration in its budget has allocated a budget on enhancement of security and safety in hostels with installation of more CCTV cameras.

Security of even working doctors has been a major concern and the junior doctors during their strike had raised the issue of security alleging manhandling of the duty doctors and paramedical staff by the patients’ attendants. In the past many such incidents were reported at the hospital and taking note of all these incidents, the GMC administration has decided to upgrade the security apparatus at the hospital and hostels, to check such unwarranted incidents, said the dean.