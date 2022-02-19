Bhopal: RPF retrieves 1,552 passengers' belongings valued Rs 2.8 crore

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Protection Force retrieved belongings of 1,552 passenger worth more than Rs 2.8 crore under Operation Amanat in January 2022, according to a railway official.

Passengers, many a times, leave behind their belongings in haste to catch trains or leave the station. RPF personnel act as guardians and help secure these belongings with an aim to restore them to their rightful owners under Operation Amanat.

In January 2022, RPF helped police detect 7 cases of serious crime like murder, rape, dacoity, robbery, kidnapping. Under Operation Dignity, RPF rescued 80 men and 153 women who were in distress and needed immediate care and protection.

They were handed over to their families/NGOs. Under Operation Sewa, RPF provided assistance to more than 1,000 elderly, sick, divyang people during their travel like arranging medicines, infant food, wheel chairs, stretchers, medical help for divyang/elderly.

The RPF personnel acknowledges the responsibility of being citizens in uniform and will continue to secure, assist and serve in right earnest the citizens to realise its motto, Attain Honour.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:42 PM IST