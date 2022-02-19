Bhopal: 20 bikes worth Rs 12.5 lakh recovered from gang

Bhopal: Bairagarh police busted vehicle lifters gang and recovered 20 stolen bikes worth Rs 12.5 lakh. Two members of the gang have been arrested, said police.

Acting on tip off police swung into action. Police got information that fifteen to twenty stolen two-wheelers have been hidden in a tin shed godown in Bairagarh and some people are trying to sell them at throw away price.

A police team reached the spot and opened the door. Inside this makeshift godown, twenty two-wheelers were kept. This makeshift tin shed belonged to accused Trilok Chhabra (55).

Trilok Chhabra told police that it was his friend Pappu Suryavansi who used to steal two-wheelers and they were kept in the tinshed godown. Later, both of them used to sell the stolen vehicles at throw away price. Both accused have been arrested. The 20 two-wheelers include six Activa vehicles, one Pulsar, one bullet and 12 other brands.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State BJP sends notice to party leader in Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:12 PM IST