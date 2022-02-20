Bhopal: RPF recovers narcotic products worth Rs 4.57 cr in January 2022

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Protection Force has launched Operation NARCOS. Under this, the RPF recovered narcotic substances valued Rs 4.57 crores while arresting 87 people in January 2022.

It has launched a separate drive called Operation Satark against illegal transportation of tobacco products, unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, unaccounted precious items, smuggled goods etc under which illegal tobacco products worth Rs 19 lakh, illicit liquor worth Rs 19 crore, unaccounted gold worth Rs 4.90 crore, unaccounted silver worth Rs 11 lakh, other smuggled foreign goods worth Rs 2.18 lakh, and unaccounted cash worth 2.50 crore were seized. Besides, 119 people were arrested. The unaccounted/illegal consignments seized were handed over to concerned law enforcement agency.

Smuggling of wildlife, animal parts and forest product is crime against nature. RPF has been alive to the issue and has taken stringent action under Operation WILEP against smugglers involved in illegal trade of wildlife through railways.

In January 2022, RPF detected cases with arrest of 2 persons and handed over the recovered items like rare turtles, various species of wild birds, endangered vultures to the forest department. RPF helps state police, law enforcement agencies in detection of serious cases under Operation Rail Prahari.

