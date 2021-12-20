Bhopal: Round the corner.....

DINNER FOR VIPs

Minister for power Pradhuman Singh Tomar is discussed more in public for the mundane work he often takes into his hands like cleaning of toilets in public, clearing nullahs with a spade etc. He may be yearning to enjoy the image of a common man's politician but, of late, what is talk of town in Gwalior is his hosting a dinner in a 5-star hotel for elites on occasion of his niece's marriage. In fact, what made it talk of town was his hosting dinner for commoners at Mela ground a day earlier. Now, there are people in his constituency who say 'Ultimately, Mantri ji has proved with his act that he is elitesí politician like many others'.

DON'T PEEL THE ONION

Transfer of a senior IAS officer has taken aback several other officers in Mantralaya and outside who knew the senior officer was instrumental behind an inquiry into an 'onion scam'. In fact, two officers including the senior IAS officer and the other from the forest department posted on deputation, were shifted in a sudden move on Saturday night. Itís on the third Saturday which†was a government holiday. Officers are trying to draw inferences from the transfer of the senior officer. An officer commented humorously ëone of the messages may be- Donít peel the onion even if it relates to an onion scamí. Needless to mention, the Opposition Congress has got a shot in its arms.

UNEXPECTED CHALLENGE

Apparently jubilant over the introduction of the commissionerate of police system in Indore and Bhopal the police authorities in Indore hardly expected they would face this situation in the beginning itself when the city witnessed posters on 'CM missing' recently. While this was supposed to be handiwork of youths who are waiting for recruitment through MPPSC, the police apparently failed in gathering information ahead of the act of those who put up the posters at many places. To make matters worse, the posters were against the CM who didnít take care of IAS officersí reservations in introducing the commissionerate system that came in Madhya Pradesh four decadzes after the idea was mooted.

AKELE AKELE KHAOGE..

Training of police officials posted in Bhopal and Indore under commissionerate of police system introduced for the first time in the state is being talked about for a different reason. In the series of training sessions for them a retired IAS officer was called to deliver a lecture on how police officials can execute their powers under the system. The retired officer was in news several years back when he was posted in a department and an audio clip went viral on social media in which the officer was heard saying to another officer- Akele akele khaoge to apach (indigestion) ho jayega. Of course, the officerís training is being discussed in bureaucratic circles with a wry smile.

WITHOUT SHOES

Ex-BJP MLA Jaswant Singh Hada was recently at the state BJP headquarters to pay his last respects on demise of ex-state BJP joint general secretary and RSS pracharak Bhagwatsharan Mathur. He left the office without shoes. It was not a token of respect. In fact, someone took his shoes away. As the gathering was of party men he was not in a position to blame anyone. He left after frantic†search for his shoes around. He had to draw consolation from his own words- Someone made my task easier as I have to be barefooted to pay my respects at the crematorium too.

SELFIE AT WRONG PLACE

It was quite embarrassing for some people including some retired Army officers when some political leaders vied with one another to express their condolence when the last remains of Group Captain Varun Singh who succumbed to his injuries having suffered it in an Air Force chopper crash was brought to Bhopal. An MLA was so eager to be ahead that he had to face some mild scolding too. Some people were even seen taking selfies which didnít go down well. Afterall, this was not the occasion for a selfie. But who cares? Publicity ke liye kuchh bhi karega, commented a senior party leader.

