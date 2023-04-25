Bhopal: Rogue bikers assault couple, booked

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Teela Jamalpura police have registered a case against several persons for allegedly assaulting a couple in the area, the police said on Monday. According to police, complainant, Saurabh Sauda (26) and his wife were heading towards Nariyalkheda locality of the city on their bike at around 9 pm on Sunday.

As soon as they reached near Gautam Nagar, a recklessly-driven bike rammed into them, following which both of them fell on the ground. The duo, identifying themselves as Sameer and Jaid, began hurling abuses at Sauda. When he protested, the duo allegedly thrashed him and his wife. Meanwhile, other accomplices of the duo also joined them and thrashed the couple brutally.

Locals witnessed the incident and intervened in the matter. The duo sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, after which they approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have begun a probe into the incident and launched a manhunt for the accused.