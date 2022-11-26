Bhopal: Roadside parking motorists’ first choice

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A multi-level smart parking at New Market that boasts of four floors and capacity to accommodate thousand cars and a total of 800 two wheelers is serving no purpose. The motorists coming to the market prefer to park their vehicles brazenly on the roadsides, turning a blind eye to no-parking signage that hangs in shame as rules are flouted.

The scene is not different at other prominent marketplaces of the city too. In Bittan market and 10 Number Market, the smart parking fills in no time as it is free of cost. The motorists finding no place in the lot, park their vehicles arbitrarily on roadsides or on vacant plots in the adjoining residential colonies. Needless to explain why the smooth traffic flow is impeded at the road in front of the multi-level parking in New Market during the evening hours.

Parking cell personnel, Dheeraj Mishra told Free Press that people visiting New Market find it an arduous task to drive the vehicle up inside the parking lot. The motorists resort to parking at places other than the multi-level parking also to save the parking fee.

When Free Press contacted Bhopal Municipal Corporation PRO, Prem Shankar Shukla said traffic police must expedite inspection drives to keep unauthorised parking in check and penalise the offenders.

Operator of Praveen Opticals at 10 number market, Deepak stated that the smart parking in the marketplace fills up quickly, compelling the shoppers to park their vehicles either in front of the residences or on roadsides, which leads to congestion on roads.

Rajesh books and stationery owner, Rajesh Khatwani, stated that the situation worsens on weekends when footfall in the market increases. As shoppers park their vehicles on roadsides, the traffic situation turns chaotic and commuting difficult during evening peak hours, said the shopkeeper.

