Bhopal: Roads To Be Repaired As Per IRC Guidelines; PWD Concretizing Damaged Stretches

A stretch of Kolar road in need of urgent repairs. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Roads in the state capital and other cities in Madhya Pradesh will be repaired as per the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC). The recent spell of heavy rain has battered roads across the state.

The Public Works Department (PWD) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been tasked with repairing the roads in Bhopal before the Ganesh idol Visarjan. The teams from the two agencies have begun with the road repair work in the city.

Techniques for road repair include bitumen, paver blocks, and concretization, which the PWD has adopted for repairing roads under its jurisdiction. The roads on the routes where the idol immersion processions will take place are being repaired on priority.

The PWD is keen on using white-topping, claiming that it increases road durability. The proposal for its use is currently pending sanction from the state government, said PWD officials. They also noted that one of the biggest advantages of bitumen emulsion is that it can be applied even during rains.

PWD engineer-in-chief RK Mehra said, “We have adopted various techniques for road repair, including bitumen, paver blocks, and now, the concretization of damaged stretches. We have sent a proposal to the state government seeking sanction for the use of white-topping after road construction with bitumen.”