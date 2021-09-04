Bhopal: Road conditions going bad to worse, rain adds to the woes 

Bhopal: The entire municipal and administrative machinery was seen in action a day after the chief minister reprimanded the authorities for the pathetic road conditions in the state capital. However, things have not changed much even after a fortnight of the ongoing repair and maintenance work on the city roads. After the recent rains, the road conditions have turned from bad to worse in the many areas.

Concerning road construction agencies including Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Capital Project Administration (CPA) and Public Works Department (PWD), all are engaged in repairing roads, however, most of the work is being done on major roads, while other streets and lanes continue to be in poor condition.

Besides, in the name of the repair, the government agencies simply filled the craters and ditches with the loose grit, and it took just a spell of rain to expose the shoddy works of the government agencies. Craters and potholes resurfaced on the roads giving motorists a tough time commuting on these roads. The series of spells of heavy rain washed away the temporary patchwork and carpeting on roads in the state capital.

While earlier, the motorists, specially the two-wheelers riders, had a tough time negotiating the pothole-ridden roads, but now they have to be careful of the loose grit spread all over the roads.

Displeased with the city road conditions, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on August 20, had abolished with immediate effect the Capital Project Administration (CPA), a wing of the Urban Development and Housing Department, as it could not discharge its duties, as per the state secretariat officials.

The very next day, the entire municipal and administrative machinery had swung into action and repair and filling of the potholes and craters had begun on war footing. However, citing rains, the entire repair work was being done on a temporary basis. Residents are vexed with bumpy rides on these roads.

Apart from bad roads, it is the delay in re-carpeting them that has caused inconvenience to residents. After digging up roads for laying pipelines and cables the private agencies are taking their own time to re-carpet them. For the last couple of years private agencies have been laying pipelines on these stretches and yet the works remain incomplete. At a few locations, they took up minor repair works but still the majority of the road portion is yet to be re-carpeted.

