Bhopal: Rly appointment scam; Kingpin, aide held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal crime branch police have arrested a person from Sagar involved in cheating people by promising jobs in railways, police said on Thursday. Earlier, the police arrested his aide who helped police to nab kingpin of the racket. According to police, accused Neeraj Nelson, resident of Khandwa, had cheated seven people. He had given them fake appointment letters to serve in Western Central Railways. He had used the fake government seal on the appointment letters to make them look real.

Resident Pritpal Singh complained to police that Neeraj took Rs 8.25 lakh and gave fake appointment letter. When police investigated the case, more people filed the complaint. The police have registered the case and started investigation. Earlier, the police had arrested his aide Sandeep Das.

The complainant stated that the accused first gave them the appointment letter and also gave T-shirt of WCR. He took them for training in trains and Bhopal railway station. They were also told to open the salary account in which some amount was deposited. But aspirants came to know that they were cheated.

Seven people demanded their money back, which the accused promised but he fled after closing his office in the city. The police arrested accused from Sagar. The police brought him to Bhopal and raided his house and found one laptop and two government seals.

