Bhopal: Riyaz – the musical instruments library inaugurated

Bhopal: Riyaz – the musical instruments library was inaugurated at Baithak – The Art House, 10 No. Market, on Tuesday for music lovers.

It is the first of its kind musical instruments library in the city. Around 30 Indian and western rare musical instruments are on display in the public library. They include Rudraveena (rare), Vichitraveena (rare), Surbahar (rare), Saraswati Veena (rare), Israj (rare), Sitar, Tabla, Esraj, Taanpura, Harmonium, Dholak Flamenco , classical guitar, Ukulele, Spanish Cajon and Spanish Castanets. Author Santosh Chaubey inaugurated the library.

Member of the Art House Ranjit Nikoshe said this is a public library and it will be extremely useful for music lovers and students to easily access , learn and play these musical instruments without paying any charge.

He further said “Students of the Art House will be allowed to take instruments outside for presentation, but outsiders will be able to do Riyaz sitting here.”

They have bought most of the musical instruments while some of them have been donated. Some of the instruments are of students of the Art House, he said.

About the idea of the initiative, Nikoshe said that when they were learning music, there were many people who could not learn just because they did not have money to buy musical instruments. “At the same time, there are some people who learnt music for a few days but left later due to disinterest. We inspired such people to donate their musical instruments, especially rare one. They have to be made on order and there are few people who play them,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:14 AM IST