Bhopal Riyaz Manzil ‘Enemy Property’ Status Questioned As Revenue Records Name Sajida Sultan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Proceedings in the SDM court over the 'enemy property' status of Riyaz Manzil in Khanugaon took a new turn on Monday. The proceedings are based on the premise that the property belonged to Aftab Jahan Begum, the second wife of Nawab Hamidullah Khan.

The affected occupants filed preliminary legal objections before the assistant custodian (enemy property) and sub-divisional officer (revenue), Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh), raising questions on the property's original ownership and the authenticity of the 'enemy property' certificate dated April 29, 2024. The next hearing on these objections is scheduled for Oct 6.

Advocate Jagdish Chhawani, deputy convener of the Ghar Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, stated, “Question is Was Riyaz Manzil truly a property legally owned by Aftab Jahan Begum, and if so, what is the original title document? Furthermore, on what basis-regarding original government records, inquiries, and ownership documents-was the alleged certificate dated April 29, 2024, issued?”

He further said, “Available government revenue records do not show the land associated with Riyaz Manzil (Khasra No. 42) as being registered in Aftab Jahan Begum's name.

Instead, the records link the property to Nawab Hamidullah Khan and his subsequent successor, Nawab Begum Sajida Sultan.

According to an old government revenue proceeding from 2020, the then Tehsildar of Sant Hirdaram Nagar, following an inquiry into Revenue Case No. 337/A-6/2018-19 concerning Khasra No. 42, had ruled that the claim for mutation based on an alleged Hiba (gift) in favour of Aftab Jahan was not substantiated.”

Original CEPI records sought to verify 2024 certificate

Khalid Hafeez, counsel for one of the notice recipients, said, “The certificate dated April 29, 2024, provided to them appears to be based on a photocopy submitted by the complainant.

Therefore, the original or certified file (File No. 16-01-03/84)-including note-sheets, the certificate, approval orders, property verification reports, the basis of Aftab Jahan’s ownership, and correspondence between the Centre, State, and the Collector-be directly summoned from the Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), Mumbai.”