Bhopal: Rising fuel prices is Congress propaganda, says Pragya Thakur

Bhopal: BJP Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, has said that rising petrol and diesel prices are nothing more than a Congress propaganda.

She stated this at a function here on Tuesday. Pragya was speaking at the inaugural function of Ahmadpur water supply station building in which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Urban Administration Department minister Bhupendra Singh were also present.

The BJP MP said that rising prices of petrol and diesel is a fake narrative and a propaganda run by the Congress. Pragya Thakur has earned headlines for several controversial statements earlier too.

BJP leaders are unable to reply to questions related to inflation and rising prices of commodities. Earlier, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang had said that inflation was the result of speech given by PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.

BJP district president of Katni, Ram Ratan, few days ago, when asked about rising petrol prices, had told a reporter to go to Afghanistan where he could find petrol at Rs 50 per litre.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:48 PM IST