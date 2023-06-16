Bhopal: Rickshaw Driver Booked For Stabbing Another

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police have registered a case of attempt-to-murder against an auto rickshaw driver for stabbing another rickshaw driver over a petty dispute near Rani Kamlapati railway station on Wednesday, the police said.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the victim driver Nadeem Khan (26), resides in Teela Jamalpura.

On Wednesday morning, he was ferrying a passenger to Rani Kamalapati railway station when another auto driver steered his rickshaw close to him and began arguing with him over crossing him by making a cut. Locals witnessed the verbal spat and pacified the matter.

Khan then reached the station and dropped the passenger. Meanwhile, the other auto rickshaw driver reached there and stabbed Khan in the chest with a knife. Passers-by rushed Khan to the AIIMS hospital, where his treatment is underway.