Bhopal: Rich in craftsmanship, these masks portray vivid tribal practices

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya has displayed masks used by the tribal and folk communities of India on its official website and social media pages.

It is part of its online exhibition, which began on March 25. This is the 41st exhibit displayed online. In all, 183 masks are permanently showcased in museum’s Vithi Sankul indoor gallery showcasing their traditional uses in the ceremonies, festivals and dances of tribal communities residing in the different ecological and geographical settings.

The exhibition includes masks from Rajbanshi community of West Bengal, metal mask of Tulu people of Karnataka, the Baigas of Madhya Pradesh. Besides, there are mask traditions from Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, Buddhist masks of Monpa tribe of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Museum assistant, Umesh Kumar Jhariya said masks made of wood, brass, paper etc and decorated with bird feathers are unique in craftsmanship and indicate geographical distinction of their origin and local resources. “Through masks, legendary figures, ancestral and guardian deities are theatrically presented to inform masses about prowess and morals of these characters,” Jhariya added.