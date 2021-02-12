Bhopal: 'Rhythm Podcast' with 'Ek Sham Guruon Ke Naam' launched at Bhopal School of Social Sciences

BHOPAL: A launch of 'Rhythm Podcast' with 'Ek Sham Guruon Ke Naam' was held at the auditorium of Bhopal School of Social Sciences on Friday. It was the first cultural event organised after the corona-induced lockdown.



Rhythm artists Archi, Sidharth Singh, Jayant Kate, Pawan Deolia, Raunak Jain, Reyansh Joshi, Shabbar Hussain, Kanchi Choksey, Shreya, Aastha, Shashwat presented melodious old and new Hindi film songs like Bachna ye haseeno…,’ ‘Kahna hai aaj ye tumse…,’ ‘Rimjhim gire sawan…,’ ‘Ye mere humsafar…,’ ‘Janu meri jaan…’ and ‘Yaad aa raha hain…’.

Some artists also sang English songs very well. Sheri and her troupe from the Rhythm Dance Group presented a dance, enchanted the audience.

Principal Fr John PJ inaugurated the event. He said that Radio Rhythm has made its mark in more than 20 countries of the world, enlightening thousands of listeners every day and by extending entertainment programs, the scope of BSS family has been increased.

Interviews will now be broadcast exclusively through the Rhythm Podcast. By doing such programs, the confidence of the students is increasing and personality is developing for the global level competitions, the principal said.

He specially congratulated the Rhythm In-charge Dinesh Davar and said that artists should be creative by increasing their skills and knowledge.