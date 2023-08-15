Bhopal: Man Absconding Since 2 Years After ₹56Lakh Fraud Held From Maharashtra

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police of the city have arrested a man from Kolhapur town of Maharashtra on Monday late night, who had been on the run for 2 years after duping numerous people of Bhopal to the tune of Rs 56.30 lakh on the pretext of providing them loan, the police said.

The police added that the arrested accused has duped more than 30 people on the pretext of providing them loan, and the police had announced a reward of Rs 5000 for anyone who had leads pertaining to the accused.

Arrested accused has been identified as Kiran B Chougule

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma told Free Press that the arrested accused has been identified as Kiran B Chougule, a native of Maharashtra. Chougule was the director of a company named SPG finance, and had offered a total of Rs 75 crore as loan to more than 30 persons. In the name of registration fee and other charges, Chougule and his accomplices were able to procure Rs 56.30 lakh from the applicants and made away with it.

On Monday, the police had received a tip-off about Chougule spotted at his house in Kolhapur of Maharashtra, after which a police team rushed to Kolhapur and arrested him. The cops have even recovered a demand draft (DD) worth Rs 10 lakh from his house.

SHO Sharma said that Chougule is currently being questioned regarding the whereabouts of his accomplices.